Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker joining "Empire" for multi-episode role

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images-Corbis/Rune Hellestad(NEW YORK) — Empire is adding some more star power. When the show returns for fourth season in September is will have Oscar winner Forest Whitaker on board.

Whitaker, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 2006 movie The Last King of Scotland, will guest star in a multi-episode story arc as Uncle Eddie, a music industry hitmaker who gave Terrance Howard’s Lucious Lyon is first big break.

According to a release from Fox, Eddie “steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie…invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empires Entertainment’s 20th anniversary.”

Empire returns to Fox on Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

