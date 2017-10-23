Terrific Teacher Tuesday

NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE TEACHER USING THIS FORM.



• a $20 gift card from The Sandusky Mall

• a plaque from Downing Billiard & Awards on Rt. 101 in Castalia

THIS WEEK’S TERRIFIC TEACHER:

SANDY BENNETT, music teacher at Norwalk City Schools.

PAST WINNING TEACHERS:

Oct. 10: Amanda Boose, kindergarten teacher at Furry Elementary in Perkins.

2016-17 WINNING TEACHERS:

May 23: Dom Carrozzino, 7th grade English teacher at Briar Middle School in Perkins, who has won for the 5th time in the last ten years!

May 16: Jenny Pogorelc (aka Mrs. Pogie), 7th grade science teacher at St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain

May 9: Christopher Croom, Sandusky Head Start teacher, 7th grade girls basketball coach and high school football assistant coach for the Sandusky Blue Streaks

May 2: Barbara Ackerman, 7th grade language arts teacher at McPherson Middle School in ClydeBarbara Ackerman, 7th grade language arts teacher at McPherson Middle School

April 25: Karen Kluge, 6th grade social studies and science teacher at South Central Middle School in Greenwich

April 18: Jackie Conrad, 3rd grade reading teacher at Ontario School in Sandusky

April 11: Lyndsey Heyman, kindergarten & 1st grade Special Needs teacher at Maplehurst Elementary in Norwalk

April 4: Alexandra Tredway, kindergarten teacher at Shawnee School in Huron

March 28: Shana DeRose Smith, English teacher at Perkins High

March 21: Renee White, preschool teacher at Willard Elementary

March 14: no Terrific Teacher due to school closings

March 7: Lani Jensen at Sandusky High School

February 28: Ashley Wilson, kindergarten teacher at Maplehurst Elementary in Norwalk

February 21: Renae Napholz, 6th grade teacher at Ontario Elementary in Sandusky

February 14: Kali Stayancho, 5th math teacher at Meadlowlawn Intermediate School in Perkins

February 7: Caryn Norwell, 5th grade language arts and social studies teacher at Woodlands Intermediate School in Huron

January 31: Larry Fisher, 7th grade Social Studies teacher and baseball coach at Edison Middle School

January 24: Bob McDonald, 6th grade teacher at Western Reserve Elementary in Collins.

January 17: Leslie Huber, 1st grade teacher at Venice Elementary in Sandusky

December 20: Kaitlin Griffing, 5th grade science teacher at Meadowlawn School in Perkins

December 13: Beth Kluding, 2nd grade teacher at Shawnee School in Huron

December 6: Chaz Lang, 1st grade teacher at Edison Elementary

November 29: Justin Parker, band director at Perkins Schools

November 22: Amy Wagner, Biology 1040 instructor at BGSU Firelands College in Huron

November 15: Susan Miller, 3rd grade teacher at Meadowlawn School in Perkins

November 8: Amy Litteral, 5th grade math teacher at Edison Middle School.

November 1: Krista Hartung, 2nd and 3rd grade teacher at Meadowlawn School in Perkins



October 25: Deb Kohler, math teacher at Bridges Community Academy in Tiffin.



October 18: Stephie Cantley, 1st grade teacher at Venice Heights Elementary in Sandusky.

October 11: Becky Conklin, 1st grade teacher at Western Reserve in Collins.