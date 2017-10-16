Mix 102.7 is giving listeners a chance to win a 5pk of tickets to compete in the HalloWeekends Coffin Races on Sunday, October 29th!

On Monday, 10/23/17, listeners will get a chance to call-in to to Randy on The Morning Mix to win AND pick four friends to push their coffin towards victory in the HalloWeekends Coffin Races.

The winner will also get Fright Lane passes AFTER the race, that jumps them ahead of Haunted House lines, which are good until 8 PM that evening.

The Coffin Race competing listener, along with other racing competitors, have the opportunity to win 2018 season passes to Cedar Point. The winner of the Coffin Race receives the season passes.

Fright Lane Passes and 2018 season passes are given by Cedar Point personnel and is separate from the Mix 102.7 giveaway.

Winning caller to be selected must pick up their tickets at Cedar Point.

Race day check-in is at 12:30 PM, races begin at 1:30 PM

For more info:

CLICK HERE – Cedar Point/HalloWeekends Coffin Races