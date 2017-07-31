Food Truck Rivalry Word Hunt Contest

Cedar Point’s

LAST BLAST OF SUMMER FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL!

End your summer at the roller coaster capital of the world, Cedar point! Enjoy their remarkable shows, over 70 amazing rides, and delicious food from an array of food trucks competing for first place in taste!

With summer season ending, football season begins. Along with football season brings bragging rights and rivalries!

Cedar Point’s first Ohio vs. Michigan Food Truck Wars!

Every weekday, from Aug. 7 – 18, Mix 102.7 will be announcing a different football keyword on the air. Listeners will then battle to be the first caller with the correct word to win a pair of passes to Cedar Point & the Ohio VS Michigan Food Truck Wars!

Tune-into Randy on The Morning Mix every morning, starting Monday, Aug. 7th, as he’ll be letting everyone know when to listen out for the football keyword.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE CEDAR POINT WEBSITE