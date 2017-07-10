Cedar Point Nights is back from July 14th – August 13th!

Come have some fun at Cedar Point Beach and experience the park after dark with extended park hours! Sit down around a relaxing fire pit while listening to some live music, indulge in some hamburgers and hot dogs right off the grill for dinner, and light up at the Beach Glo Party. Last but not least, do the night a send off with fireworks right before the park closes.

Why have another boring night at home this summer, when you can have a Cedar Point Night!?



By entering the Cedar Point Nights Contest, Mix 102.7 is giving you a chance to experience all of the nightly fun for free!

Submit a picture of your boring night in-exchange for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Cedar Point Beach like you never have before.

Contestants must fill out the entry form, along with submitting a picture, in order to participate.

Multiple entries allowed; however, only one entry per day, per person.

Multiple winners will be awarded; July 14th and again on July 21st.

Deadline to enter the contest is Thursday, July 20th.

Go to the “Contest Rules” tab for more information on the Cedar Point Nights Contest.