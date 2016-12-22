Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 275,000

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims rose last week, increasing by 21,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending Dec. 17, the number of people filing for benefits increased from an unrevised level of 254,000 the previous week to 275,000.

The Labor Department said there were no “special factors” impacting that week’s figures.

The four-week moving average also went up, jumping by 6,000 to 263,750.

