Wall Street's worst day in a month pushes markets lower for the week

By Louis Milman

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After a run of recent gains, Wall Street fell back to earth slightly Wednesday as the market suffered its worst losses in over a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 112.3 points, closing the day at 23,329.46.

The Nasdaq dropped half a percent, finishing trading at 6,563.89, while the S&P 500 dipped 11.98 to a close of 2,557.15.

September was a good month for home builders, though. Reports indicate new home sales climbed by nearly 20 percent.

Ride sharing company Uber is working on a co-branded credit card with the British bank Barclays. Customers would earn points for booking rides, estimated at one cent per mile.

