Wall Street rebounds from Wednesday drops

By Louis Milman

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Thursday marked a comeback for the stock markets after the worst losses in a month on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 71.4 to a close of 23,400.86.

The Nasdaq dipped 7.12, ending the session at 6,556.77, while the S&P 500 stopped trading at 2,560.40 — 3.25 higher than it opened.

A busy day for earnings reports, with internet retailer Amazon reporting better than expected numbers.

Unemployment filings rose last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a modest increase. Economists say they aren’t worried.

And the number of people signing contracts to purchase homes stayed flat in September. The National Association of Realtors says that figure is a sign of a shortage of homes listed for sale.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News