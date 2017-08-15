US stocks little changed despite retail sales boost

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday despite strong U.S. retail sales data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 5.28 (+0.02 percent) to finish at 21,998.99.

The Nasdaq slid 7.22 (-0.11 percent) to close at 6,333.01, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,464.61, down 1.23 (-0.05 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was up 0.55 percent higher with prices under $48 per barrel.

Retail Sales: Retail sales in July were above analysts’ expectations, rising 0.6 percent, with a boost in automobile purchases and raised discretionary spending.

Winners and Losers: Deutsche Bank upgraded Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s stock to “Buy” and shares of the hotel operated soared 6.41 percent.

Shares of Home Depot Inc. sunk 2.65 percent, despite higher-than-expected quarterly sales in its earnings report.

An earnings miss by Dick’s Sportings Goods had shares tumble 23.03 percent.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News