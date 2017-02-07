US Stocks Close Slightly Higher as Oil Prices Slide

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday as oil prices slumped.

The Dow gained 37.87 (+0.19 percent) to finish at 20,090.29.

The Nasdaq jumped 10.66 (+0.19 percent) to close at 5,674.22, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,293.08, up 0.52 (+0.02 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were under $53 a barrel; down 1.5 percent.

Winners and Losers: Poor quarterly results caused shares in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd to dive 11 percent. The once popular designer label has struggled with sales the past seven quarters.

Centene Corp’s stock jumped 5 percent on positive fourth-quarter results, particularly after its acquisition of Health Net in 2016.

