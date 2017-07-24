US stocks close mixed as Nasdaq reaches new record

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite logging another record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.90 (-0.31 percent) to finish at 21,513.17.

The Nasdaq gained 23.05 (+0.36 percent) to close at 6,410.81, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,469.91, down 2.63 (-0.11 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was over 1 percent higher with prices at $46 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Hasbro, Inc. reported revenue in its quarterly report that was below investors’ expectations, causing shares to tumble 9 percent.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc soared 13 percent after Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital initiated the company with buy rating and outperform.

