US stocks close lower as General Electric drags Dow

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Despite closing in the red on Friday, both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 finished the week up 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.71 (-0.15 percent) to finish at 21,580.07.

The Nasdaq slid 2.25 (-0.04 percent) to close at 6,387.75, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,472.54, down 0.91 (-0.04 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was 1 percent lower with prices under $46 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of General Electric sunk nearly 3 percent after posting a decline in second-quarter profit.

Visa Inc. beat investors’ expectations with its earnings report and climbed 1.5 percent.

