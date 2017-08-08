US stocks close lower after President Trump's remarks to North Korea

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A warning from President Trump on North Korea pushed U.S. stocks in the red on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 33.08 (-0.15 percent) to finish at 22,085.34.

The Nasdaq gave up 13.31 (-0.21 percent) to close at 6,370.46, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,474.92, down 5.99 (-0.24 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was 0.5 percent higher with prices at $49 per barrel.

North Korea: While at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Trump pledged North Korea would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” amid the country’s latest nuclear threats.



Winners and Losers: Ralph Lauren Corp. and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. reported earnings that beat investors’ expectations, sending shares in both to soar 13 percent and 22 percent.

Dean Foods Co.’s stock plunged 21 percent after reporting earnings in the second-quarter that were way below investors’ expectations.

