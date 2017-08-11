US stocks close higher, post weekly decline

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed in the green on Friday, but the major indexes posted sharp losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14.31 (+0.07 percent) to finish at 21,858.32.

The Nasdaq climbed 39.68 (+0.64 percent) to close at 6,256.56, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,441.32, up 3.11 (+0.13 percent) from its open.

Crude oil less than 0.5 percent higher with prices at $49 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Among the tech leaders, Apple, Inc.’s shares jumped 1.39 percent and Microsoft Corporation climbed 1.53 percent.

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. reported quarterly losses that were lower than investors’ expectations, causing the stock to crater 16.56 percent.

