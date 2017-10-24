US stocks close higher on strong earnings

By KT

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed in the green on upbeat earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 167.80 (+0.72 percent) to finish at 23,441.76, a new record.

The Nasdaq climbed 11.60 (+0.18 percent) to close at 6,598.43, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,569.13, up 4.15 (+0.16 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were 1 percent higher at $52.46 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: General Motors’ earnings in quarter three beat investors’ estimates and shares were up 2.95 percent. Snowmobile-manufacturer Polaris Industries skyrocketed 15.09 percent after its own earnings beat.

Shares of Whirlpool tumbled 10.62 percent after an earnings miss and Sears’ announcement it would end its century-old partnership with the home appliance company.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News