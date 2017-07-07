US stocks close higher on June jobs report

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A better-than-expected jobs report pushed stocks in the green on Friday as tech stocks rebounded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 94.30 (+0.44 percent) to finish at 21,414.34.

The Nasdaq jumped 63.61 (+1.04 percent) to close at 6,153.08, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,425.18, up 15.43 (+0.64 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 3 percent lower with prices at $44 per barrel.

Jobs Report: The U.S. economy added about 222,000 jobs last month, more than the expected 179,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Health care was the biggest jobs contributor adding 37,000 jobs. Social assistance added 23,000 jobs, finance added 17,000 jobs, and 8,000 jobs were added to mining.



Winners and Losers: Shares of McDonald’s Corporation soared 2 percent and Facebook, Inc. climbed nearly 2 percent.

Sears Holdings sunk 2 percent after CEO Eddie Lampert announced plans to close more Sears locations.

