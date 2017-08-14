US stocks close higher as North Korea fears ease

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Investors were less fearful of threats from North Korea on Monday and U.S. stocks closed mostly in the green.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 135.39 (+0.62 percent) to finish at 21,993.71.

The Nasdaq climbed 83.68 (+1.34 percent) to close at 6,340.23, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,465.84, up 24.52 (+1.00 percent) from its open.

Crude oil sunk more than 2.5 percent with prices at $47.50 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. both finished 1.5 percent higher at the close.

JC Penney Company Inc continued its downward spiral, tumbling 4 percent.

Despite volatile trading earlier, Snap Inc.’s stock finished Monday 6.5 percent higher.

