Uber adding fee for return of lost items

By Louis Milman

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Ride sharing service Uber will begin charging a fee to return lost items.

According to tech site Engadget, the company recent updated its policies allowing drivers in certain cities to charge $15 to return an item left behind by a rider. Currently, the policy only affects riders in Boston and Chicago, but Engadget says that the policy will apply around the country by the end of August.

The company has faced complains that it doesn’t pay driers enough and that riders often fail to tip drivers. When items are left behind, many drivers complain that they have to go out of their way and lose money without compensation.

Under the policy, a rider would enter a phone number they would want to be contacted at in the Uber app. The number would be connected to that of the driver. If the item is confirmed to be found, both parties can coordinate a convenient time and place for its return.

The company says the full fee would be passed along to the drive.

Uber’s main competitor, Lyft, does not have a lost item fee at this point. It does, however, encourage users to tip drivers.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News