U.S. economy adds 222,000 jobs in June

scyther5/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Bureau of Labor released the June jobs report on Friday and says the U.S. economy added 222,000 jobs in June, higher than the expected 179,000.

The unemployment rate changed very little, going from 4.3% in May to 4.4% in June.

In June, average hourly earnings rose by 4 cents to $26.25. This is a 0.2% rise which was actually slightly below expectations.

Over the year, average hourly earnings have risen by 63 cents, or 2.5 percent. This is essentially unchanged from last month.

Health care was the biggest jobs contributor adding 37,000 jobs. Social assistance added 23,000 jobs, finance added 17,000 and mining, which has been a focus of the Trump administration, added 8,000 jobs.

