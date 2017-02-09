Twitter Shares Trade Lower Following Quarterly Report

By Jeanette Torres

Aaron Durand (@everydaydude) for Twitter, Inc.(NEW YORK) — Shares of Twitter are trading lower Thursday after the social media platform reported a net loss and flat user growth in the U.S. in its latest quarterly report.

The company said it experienced a net loss of $167 million in its fourth quarter, while revenue increased just 1 percent — to $717 million — from the same time period last year.

Furthermore, Twitter said its monthly active users in the U.S. remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 67 million. This, despite the company noting that viewership of live streams grew on the platform during this past election season.

Internationally, Twitter said its monthly active users grew from 250 million in the previous quarter to 252 million.

