Trader Joe's recalls 3 applesauce varieties over possible glass shards in product

By Jeanette Torres

Trader Joe’s(NEW YORK) — Trader Joe’s is voluntarily recalling three kinds of unsweetened applesauce because of “the potential presence of glass pieces” in the food.

On Sunday, the company listed the three products as: Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, barcode 00015905; Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, barcode 00194877; and Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, barcode 00014359.

It said the recall affected all codes of Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce through “best before Aug. 8, 2018” in all Trader Joe’s stores.

All codes of Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce were affected through “best before Oct. 6, 2018” in all Trader Joe’s stores.

And Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce codes were affected through “best before Dec. 16, 2018” in stores located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

According to a Food and Drug Administration news release, the recall was initiated after Manzana Products Co., which makes the applesauce for Trader Joe’s, said it had gotten reports from consumers saying they’d found glass in the products.

“All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a news release on its website. “If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

