The Tooth Fairy is paying out more than ever

By Carmen Cox

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Good news for kids: the tooth fairy is paying more money than ever before.

According to Delta Dental’s 13th annual Tooth Fairy survey, the average gift from the tooth fairy reached a new high of $4.36 last year, up 86 cents from $3.50 in 2013. In 2014, the Tooth Fairy left a whopping $255 million for lost teeth.



USA Today reports that the Tooth Fairy’s generosity has also been a strong indicator of the economy. The poll shows that the cash payout for teeth is within a percentage point of the S&P 500’s, continuing the pattern of following the index’s direction for 12 of the past 13 years.

In 2016, the Tooth Fairy paid about $290.6 million in the U.S., up 13.5 percent from 2015. Cash for a first lost tooth is up roughly 10 percent to $5.72. First-tooth payouts are usually higher than average.

Across the country, Tooth Fairy payouts are highest in the West: $5.96 ($6.89 for the first tooth); followed by the Northeast at $5.08 ($6.31); the South at $4.57 ($4.88); and the Midwest at $4.04 ($5.70).

According to the survey, 48 percent of children put the money aside for a rainy day. The spenders also check in at about 48 percent, 3% donate the cash and 1 percent loan out their money.

