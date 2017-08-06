Ten hospitalized after flight to Philadelphia encounters severe turbulence

By Kelly Terez

American Airlines(PHILADELPHIA) — Ten people were taken to a hospital after severe turbulence on a flight from Athens, Greece, to Philadelphia, on Saturday.

Of the nearly 300 people on board American Airlines flight 759, three passengers and seven crew members were evaluated, the airline said in a statement.

The plane encountered severe turbulence before landing around 3 p.m., and according to American Airlines, the seatbelt sign was on at the time.

Although the aircraft landed safely, the incident was a terrifying moment for some passengers.

Ian Smith said the plane “started shaking” during the turbulence, “then it took a big drop.”

“Babies were crying, people in front of us hit the ceilings, flight attendant broke his arm,” he said. “There was a little bit of blood and after that they told us it was unexpected turbulence that wasn’t on their radar.”

Another passenger added, “There was just very slight turbulence for about five seconds and then suddenly it felt like the whole plane was in free fall.”

In a statement Saturday, American Airlines said, “We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe.”

