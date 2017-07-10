Tech stocks lead Wall Street with gains

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Tech stocks boosted Wall Street on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 5.82 (-0.03 percent) to finish at 21,408.52.

The Nasdaq jumped 23.31 (+0.38 percent) to close at 6,176.39, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,427.43, up 2.25 (+0.09 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 0.41 percent higher with prices over $44 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Abercrombie & Fitch announced it is no longer for sale, causing its stock to tumble 21 percent.

Shares of Tesla climbed 1 percent after CEO Elon Musk shared photos of the electric auto-maker’s first Model 3.

Amazon’s stock jumped 2 percent the day of “Prime Day” and after reports that the online retail giant is developing its own “Geek Squad.” Best Buy shares sunk 6 percent on the news.

