Tech stocks lead a lagging Wall Street

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mixed on Monday ahead of several key earnings reports this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 8.02 (-0.04 percent) to finish at 21,629.72.

The Nasdaq gained 1.97 (+0.03 percent) to close at 6,314.43, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,459.14, down 0.13 (-0.01 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was 1 percent lower with prices at $46 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Blue Apron Holdings Inc sunk 10.5 percent after reports Amazon registered a trademark for meal prep kits.

Sears Holdings Corp. landed a $200 million line of credit from Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund and shares of the retail company jumped 12 percent.

