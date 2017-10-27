Tech earnings push Nasdaq, S&P 500 to new records

By KT

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Tech earnings pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new records on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 33.33 (+0.14 percent) to finish at 23,434.19.

The Nasdaq jumped 144.49 (+2.20 percent) to close at 6,701.26, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,581.07, up 20.67 (+0.81 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were 2.5 percent higher at $54 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Google-parent Alphabet (+4.26 percent), Microsoft (+6.41 percent), Intel (+7.38 percent), and Amazon (+13.22 percent) closed higher on strong earnings reports.

Apple’s stock climbed 3.58 percent after pre-order sales began for the iPhone X.

J.C. Penney slashed its profit forecasts for the third-quarter and shares sunk 14.75 percent. Other department stores suffered losses too– shares of Macy’s tumbled 7.73 percent and Kohl’s fell 4.61 percent.

