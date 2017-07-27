Tech and transport stocks dip as Wall Street gives back some of previous day's gains

By Louis Milman

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Struggles on Wall Street Thursday for tech and transport stocks, as two of the three major indices fell back following Wednesday gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted 61.31 in gains, closing the day at 21,772.32.

The Nasdaq slid to 6,376.52 at the close, a loss of 46.23, while the S&P 500 dipped 4.89 to finish the session at 2,472.94.

Oil prices climbed again, this time by 0.68 percent. At the close, the price of a barrel was at $49.08.

The day was disappointing for delivery companies, as United Parcel Service and FedEx both finished the day lower.

Among tech stocks, Facebook climbed nearly three percent. Twitter shares fell sharply, dropping more than 14 percent, after a report showed little growth in monthly active users.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News