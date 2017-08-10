Stocks slide on continued concern over tension between US and North Korea

By Louis Milman

tarabird/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street saw a stock sell-off on Thursday as rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea filled investors with worry.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 204.69 (nearly one percent), closing the session at 21,844.01.

The Nasdaq finished the day at 6,216.87, a slide of 135.46, while the S&P 500 lost nearly 1.5 percent, ending the day at 2,438.21.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange’s Volatility Index, considered one of the best gauges of fear in the market, hit its highest level since May on Thursday.

The price of crude oil dropped more than two percent Thursday, the cost of a barrel falling to $48.49.

Winners and Losers: Live-events company Live Nation saw its stock climb more than five percent Thursday on news that concert ticket sales jumped 22 percent from a year ago.

Kohl’s stock dropped nearly six percent despite better than expected earnings. And Blue Apron shares dipped after its first earnings report as a public company. The meal kit company reported heavier than anticipated profit loss.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News