Stocks recover after Trump Jr releases emails

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Despite the Dow sinking 100 points on the latest news on alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, stocks mostly recovered with the Nasdaq Composite closing higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.55 (+0.00 percent) to finish at 21,409.07.

The Nasdaq climbed 16.91 (+0.27 percent) to close at 6,193.30, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,425.53, down 1.90 (-0.08 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was over 1.5 percent higher with prices at $45 per barrel.



Donald Trump Jr.: President Donald Trump’s son released what he said were screen grabs of emails regarding arranging a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The Dow initially sunk 100 points on the news as investors worried about more Russia concerns, but it has since recovered.

Winners and Losers: Michael Kors Holdings sunk 7 percent after research firm MKM Partners initiated shares with a sell rating.

The Food and Drug Administration agreed to allow Amicus Therapeutics Inc to submit an application to approve its Fabry disease treatment.

