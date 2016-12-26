Sony Music's Twitter Page Hacked

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Hackers briefly took over the verified Twitter account of Sony Music Global early Monday morning, posting tweets that singer Britney Spears had died.

One now-deleted tweet said: “RIP @britneyspears.” Another tweet several minutes later read, “Britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon.”

The hackers also tweeted something similar from musician Bob Dylan’s account, posting, “Rest in peace @britneyspears,” with a crying face emoji.

Reps for Sony confirmed the hack to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised,” Sony said in a statement. “This has been rectified. Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”

Hacker group OurMine was reportedly behind the fake posts. Last week, the group claimed responsibility for hacking several of Marvel Studios’ Twitter accounts.

