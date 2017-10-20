Social media reacts to KFC following exactly 11 "Herbs" and "Spices" on Twitter

By Anthony Pucik

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Colonel follows exactly 11 users on Twitter and today one social media savvy user found out the hilarious and punny reason why!

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) follows six men named “Herb” and 5 “Spice” girls from the all-girl British pop group in what appears to be an ode to the company’s original-recipe blend of 11 herbs and spices.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

The original tweet revealing the fast food chain’s genius marketing move was first posted by @edgette22 had been favorited more than 484,000 times and retweeted over 200,000 times as of midday Friday.

I don’t know who I’m more impressed with, @KFC for doing it or @edgette22 for noticing it https://t.co/avXAV1EkFm — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) October 20, 2017

Just realized they weren’t following back.

Rude.

Good joke though. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 20, 2017

The chief brand officer of Ford even made an incredible offer to the anonymous person behind the move. “To whomever runs the KFC Twitter account and thought of this. Call me whenever you need a job. You a genius,” Musa Tariq tweeted.

To whomever runs the @KFC twitter account and thought of this. Call me whenever you need a job. You a genius. https://t.co/KjWPvnTJuD — Musa Tariq (@MusaTariq) October 20, 2017

Other KFC social media accounts don’t appear to adhere to the 11 “Herbs” and Spices” formula. The company’s Instagram follows 67 users.

KFC did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, and the person behind the marketing move remains anonymous.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News