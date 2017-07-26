'Secret' Disney menu item and food challenge discovered

By Louis Milman

AJ Wolfe/Disney Food Blog(ORLANDO, Fla.) — With Disney fanatics all over the world, it’s sometimes difficult for fans to discover anything new.

For the die-hards, we bring you the nacho challenge at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe.

Discovered by AJ Wolfe of the Disney Food Blog and shared with ABC News, the $85 (plus tax) plate of nachos is available at the restaurant in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.

“Let a cast member know you’d like to order the secret nachos, and the whole restaurant will start buzzing with excitement,” writes Wolfe on his blog.

The Nachos Rio Grande Challenge, as it is known, at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has been confirmed by a company spokesperson.

According to Wolfe, challenge hopefuls must arrive between 3 and 6 p.m. Hopefuls will be escorted to a reserved table at the rear of the restaurant. Your nachos arrive in a wagon, complete with a processional of the restaurant’s staff. Once eating is complete, diners are treated to a certificate, cowboy hats and sheriff’s badges.

Disney told ABC News the nachos are meant to serve eight to 10 people.

