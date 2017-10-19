Restaurant owner proudly defends serving Popeye's chicken on her menu

By Anthony Pucik

iStock/Thinkstock(LONG BEACH, Calif.) — After a Yelp reviewer slammed a southern California restaurant for its use of food from a popular fast food chain, the owner embraced the criticism and hailed the pre-made product.

Kimberly Sanchez, the owner of Sweet Dixie Kitchen in Long Beach, California, defended her choice, saying she proudly serves fried chicken from Popeye’s for the restaurant’s chicken and waffles brunch dish.

Yelp user Tyler H said he inquired about the dish after seeing a waiter bring “two large boxes of Popeye’s to the kitchen.”

“I wanted to believe that this was just a snack for the workers, but alas it was not. I ordered the chicken and waffles to see whether or not they were serving Popeye’s to their customers. I thought the chicken tasted suspiciously like Popeye’s,” Tyler wrote in the review.

He went on, “I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken. After checking, he admitted that they do in fact use Popeye’s.”

Tyler H added that his meal was comped by the restaurant.

Sanchez responded to the criticism in her own Yelp post.

“I am owning this,” Sanchez told ABC News’ Nick Watt in an interview that aired on “GMA.” “I love their chicken. It’s the best I’ve ever had.”

Sanchez told ABC News Los Angeles station KABC that she previously reached out to Popeye’s for approval but has not heard back.

As for the allegation that she tried to trick customers with the fried chicken, Sanchez said, “Honey, I carried it through the front door.”

Customers DeSean Bailey and Stephanie Stephens don’t seem to mind. They told ABC News they love the chicken and waffles dish.

Popeye’s did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

