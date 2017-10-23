Report: Director James Toback accused by 38 women of sexual harassment

By KT

Franco Origlia/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Director James Toback is being accused of sexual harassment by 38 women, according to a report in The Los Angeles Times.

ABC News reached out to a rep for Toback, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Toback denied the numerous allegations to the Times, “saying that he had never met any of these women,” or if he did it “was for five minutes and have no recollection.” He added, according to the Times, that the women’s allegations were “biologically impossible” due to medical conditions, such as diabetes and a heart condition that required medication.

According to the accounts in the Times, dozens of women accused Toback of meeting them, often promising them dreams of turning them into stars.

Toback, although relatively unknown outside of the film industry, is a New York native. In 1974, he produced his first screenplay, “The Gambler,” starring James Caan, based off of his own life. The film was later remade in 2014, with Mark Wahlberg and Brie Larson.

His credits also include “The Pick Up Artist,” starring Robert Downey Jr. and Molly Ringwald, along with “Two Girls and a Guy,” also starring Downey, and “Harvard Man,” in which Sarah Michelle Gellar starred. Toback’s latest film, “The Private Life of a Modern Woman,” starring Alec Baldwin and Sienna Miller, debuted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

The Times reported 31 of the 38 women provided their accounts on the record. Here are some of the women’s claims:

Several women detail claims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and intimidation

Adrienne LaValley



The “Quantico” actress claimed she had a 2008 encounter with Toback, in which the director allegedly attempted to rub up against her leg. “I felt like a prostitute,” she told the newspaper, “an utter disappointment to myself, my parents, my friends. And I deserved not to tell anyone.”

After the report was published Sunday, LaValley tweeted: “I’m one of them … f— you James Toback. And everyone like him.”

Starr Rinaldi

The aspiring actress claimed she met Toback almost 15 years ago in New York’s Central Park. “He always wanted me to read for him in a hotel or come back to his apartment, like, ‘How serious are you about your craft?’” she told the Times.

Rinaldi tweeted, after the report broke, “btw. i was never alone with him, i was sexual harassed by him…i told him to F— OFF.”

Louise Post

The alternative rock singer and guitarist told the newspaper she met Toback in 1987 while attending Barnard College in New York City, and claimed she was shocked by his sexual remarks.

“Going to his apartment has been the source of shame for the past 30 years, that I allowed myself to be so gullible,” she told the newspaper.

Before the report broke, Post’s band, Veruca Salt, tweeted: “Us too: by bosses, boyfriends, male babysitters, taxi drivers, strangers and movie director/pig #jamestoback #metoo.”

Karen Sklaire

The actress, playwright and drama teacher told the Times she was sexually assaulted by Toback in 1997 when he allegedly rubbed himself against her leg during an office meeting. “It’s a common thread among many women I know … after someone mentions they were sexually abused by a creepy writer-director, the response is, ‘Oh, no. You got Toback-ed,’” she told the paper.

Anna Scott

The radio reporter claimed she met Toback while she just 18 years old at Manhattan’s Hunter College High School. After the two met at a deli, Toback later invited her to a taping of the “Charlie Rose” show, Scott said. Scott claimed after the taping, while the two spoke and walked around New York, the conversation turned sexual.

“It was disgusting and embarrassing. I tried to extricate myself from it without causing a scene,” she told the paper.

Scott said she eventually left.

Echo Danon

The “Black and White” actress claimed Toback put his hands on her thighs and said sexually expressive remarks. “Everyone wants to work, so they put up with it,” Danon told the paper. “That’s why I put up with it. Because I was hoping to get another job.”

After the report was published Sunday, Danon tweeted, seemingly encouraging other women to come forward.

“Women who have been victimized by James Toback please contact @GlennWhipp he is my hero,” she wrote, referencing the author of the Times report. “Also contact @VickiBalfour #metoo #balancetonporc.”

Sari Kamin



The woman, who describes herself as a “culinary ethnographer” on her website, told the Times she met Toback in a Kinko’s in New York City back in 2003. After several dinners, Kamin became alarmed while the two were in a hotel room. After he allegedly pressured her to remove her clothes, she claimed she eventually did after she protested. She then claimed Toback began rubbing himself against her.

“I felt really paralyzed,” Kamin told the paper. “And I asked him, ‘Are you trying to get yourself off?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Kamin said she then fled the hotel room.

After the report broke, Kamin tweeted, “So grateful to @GlennWhipp for listening and giving us a voice.”

Terri Conn

The “As the World Turns” actress claimed she was sexually assaulted by Toback in Central Park when she was 23. She claimed he took her to a secluded area, where he began humping her leg and making sexually suggestive remarks. “I was shocked and frozen and didn’t know what to do,” Conn told the paper. “I thought if I resisted, it could get worse. He could overpower me.”

Responding to a tweet, Conn wrote Sunday on the social media network: “Thank you … the truth shall set you free! #JamesToback.”

Chantal Cousineau

The actress told the Times she was 19 when she met Toback while auditioning for “Harvard Man” in 2001. Cousineau claimed during the audition Toback continuously spoke about masturbation. She alleged he later sexually harassed her on the film’s set.

“I felt so violated,” she said in the paper. “And there was my abuser, inches away from me.”

On Sunday, Cousineau tweeted the story along with the caption, “May the survivors, who can, come forward to be heard.”

Ashly McQueen

The flight attendant said she was intimidated by Toback in 1998, who claimed he had killed someone at a racetrack with a pencil.

Before the report was published Sunday, McQueen tweeted, “Me too!Predator James Toback. It’s time! Sick of your twisted attempts to seduce women into believing you want to cast them in a film.”

Hollywood reacts to the Times’ report on Toback

After the Times report broke accusing Toback of sexual misconduct, many in Hollywood came out to condemn the director.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook that he knew several women allegedly assaulted by Toback.

“He has done this to three girls I’ve dated, two of my very best friends, and a family member … twice,” he wrote Sunday. “Yes, he came up to her twice with the same stupid line, not realizing she was the same person. This is in addition to many other women I’ve talked to at parties or dinners about their interactions with Toback. AND THAT’S JUST PEOPLE I KNOW.”

Actress Selma Blair and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain also tweeted their reactions.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News