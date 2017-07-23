Rep. Eric Swalwell spends the day as a Southwest baggage handler, Starbucks barista

By TJH

@RepSwalwell via ABCNews.com(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., isn’t giving up his day job, but he did take a stab Saturday as a Southwest Airlines baggage handler and Starbucks barista as part of the #InYourShoes initiative.

Working with Transport Workers Union of America members at Oakland International Airport, Swalwell loaded baggage onto the airline’s Boeing 737s.

A few moments from my #InYourShoes visit with @transportworker members to load & push back a @SouthwestAir plane at @IFlyOAKland today. pic.twitter.com/mNRJvnbKVp — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 22, 2017

The social media-savvy congressman tweeted several photos of his baggage handling stint.

Later in the day, Swalwell ditched the fluorescent safety vest and noise reduction earmuffs and headed to a Starbucks in Dublin, Calif., where he took part in “some barista basic training,” according to a tweet.

I also did an #InYourShoes visit today at the @Starbucks in Dublin’s @PersimmonPlace for some barista basic training.☕️☕️☕️ pic.twitter.com/y3UJ808LeN — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2017

