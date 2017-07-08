New two-bedroom lodge lets you sleep footsteps away from tigers

By Kelly Terez

Courtesy Aspinall Foundation(HYTHE, England) — Calling all risk-taking travel lovers!

If you’re down to sleep on the wild side, visit Tiger Lodge in the U.K., where you can fall asleep footsteps away from Siberian tigers.

The lodge is located on the Port Lympne Reserve near the town of Hythe in Kent, England, and offers similar experiences with bears and even rhinoceroses.

The reserve’s newest two-bedroom lodge features nearly floor to ceiling windows that allow visitors to look right out onto the tiger enclosure on the property. It also has a balcony that offers 30 mile views.

Guests can also ride to the Port Lympne Hotel Restaurant or the Treehouse Clubhouse. Along the way, visitors may spot some of the reserve’s 700 animals and 88 species, from wolves to giraffes and zebras.

If this sounds like your idea of fun, the Tiger Lodge will set you back £375, or approximately $480 per night.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News