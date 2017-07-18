Nasdaq continues win streak as Wall Street closes mixed

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 led Wall Street with new records as the Dow lagged behind on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 54.99 (-0.25 percent) to finish at 21,574.73.

The Nasdaq gained 29.87 (+0.47 percent) to close at 6,344.31, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,460.61, up 1.47 (+0.06 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was 1 percent higher with prices over $46 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Netflix, Inc. sky-rocketed 13.5 percent after the streaming service reported it added 5.2 million subscribers in the last three months, more than the 3.2 million they expected.

A weak sales forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. caused shares in the motorcycle manufacturer to tumble 6 percent.

