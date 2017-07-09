Musk tweets first photos of Tesla's mass-market electric Model 3

By Suzie Liu

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images(FREEMONT, Calif.) — Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has unveiled a glimpse of the electric automaker’s much-anticipated Model 3.

Musk tweeted photos of the first Model 3 to roll off Tesla’s assembly line in Freemont, California.

First Production Model 3 pic.twitter.com/TCa2NSUNI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017

The electric “mass-market” vehicle is slated to be available to the public later this month. But only 30 vehicles will reportedly be produced by the end of the month. By December, that figure is slated to increase to 20,000 a month.

Priced around $35,000 — with a $7,500 federal electric car credit — the five-seat Model 3 is a cheaper and more consumer-friendly version of the luxury Model S.

