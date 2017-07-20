Mixed results on Wall Street as S&P 500 retreats from record highs

By Louis Milman

tarabird/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Thursday saw mixed results on Wall Street after consecutive record-setting days for the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28.97 on Thursday, closing at 21,611.78.

The Nasdaq inched upwards to 6,390.00, gaining 4.96 and setting a new record close for the third straight day. The S&P 500, however, dipped 0.38 to a finish of 2,473.45, ending consecutive days of record closes.

The price of crude oil dipped on Thursday, with a barrel going for $46.73 — nearly one percent less than the day before.

Shares of home improvement stores, including Home Depot, suffered Thursday, following news that Amazon plans to break into the field — selling Sears’ Kenmore-branded appliances.

