Mixed day for markets on thirtieth anniversary of Black Monday

By Louis Milman

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A mixed day on Wall Street as investors remember a bleak anniversary.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied from down more than 100 points to close the day at 23,163.04, a new record high. That marked a 5.44 point gain on the day for the Dow.

The Nasdaq fell 19.15 to finish the session at 6,605.07, while the S&P 500 edged slightly upwards, closing 0.84 higher at 2,562.10.

Thursday marked the thirtieth anniversary of Black Monday, the largest crash in the history of the Dow.

The National Retail Federation is expecting a record amount of spending this Halloween. According to data from the agency, Americans could spend $9.1 billion on costumes and candy this month.

Blue Apron is cutting jobs both at its headquarters and at warehouses around the country. The meal prep kit company was a hotly anticipated IPO this year, but faces competition from other companies, including Amazon.

