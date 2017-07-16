Millions of pounds of hot dogs recalled over pieces of bone

By Kelly Terez

FSIS(NEW YORK) — More than 7 million pounds of hot dogs are being recalled after consumers reported finding pieces of bone and cartilage inside, according to officials.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday the nationwide recall of 7,196,084 pounds of Sabrett hot dog products, made by Marathon Enterprises Inc. between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017.

The affected products are stamped with “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials with the food safety agency discovered the problem through their online complaint system on July 10, with several accounts describing “extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone…found within the product.”

At least one minor oral injury was reported by someone who ate one of the recalled dogs, according to FSIS, but there were no other injuries reported as of Saturday.

FSIS advises consumers to throw away the affected hot dog products or return them to the place of purchase. For more information on the recall, click here.

