Met Gala 2017: What to expect from fashion's big night

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Met Gala is one of the biggest nights of the year for fashion enthusiasts, and stars are sure to be bringing their A-game to tonight’s red carpet.

The theme of this year’s gala, also officially known as The Met’s Costume Institute Benefit, honors Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo and Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons.

“I have always pursued a new way of thinking about design … by denying established values, conventions, and what is generally accepted as the norm,” Kawakubo said in a press release. “And the modes of expression that have always been most important to me are fusion … imbalance … unfinished … elimination … and absence of intent.”

The theme accompanies The Met’s exhibit displaying Kawakubo’s work.

According to the press release, tonight’s gala is co-chaired by musicians Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, as well as Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

A-listers like Brie Larson, Kim Kardashian and Celine Dion are expected to attend, and stars are already getting excited on social media, posting throwbacks from last year’s looks and pre-gala festivities.

