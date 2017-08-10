Mega Millions jackpot expected to reach $393 million for Friday's drawing

By Louis Milman

GRAZVYDAS/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The next Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be the fifth largest in the history of the game, worth about $393 million if someone wins.

The drawing for the whopping jackpot will be held on Friday and would be the largest since July 8, 2016.

The jackpot was last won on April 28, when a $61 million prize was awarded in California. Two other jackpots were awarded earlier in the year.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot in the 15-year history of the game was $656 million on March 30, 2012.

