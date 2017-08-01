Looking for a fixer-upper on the water? Maryland lighthouse for sale

By TJH

U.S. General Services Administration(BALTIMORE) — Home buyers in the market for a house literally on the water have their chance with a lighthouse in Maryland now up for auction.

Bidding has reached $15,000 for the lighthouse, known formally as the Craighill Channel Lower Range Front Light Station, located on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay.

The lighthouse is located about two miles off of North Point State Park, according to the listing on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) auction site.

The lighthouse comes with one-and-a-half stories of “keeper quarters” and a bit of history. The station was first lit in 1873, according to the GSA.

The auction for the lighthouse ends on Sept. 15.

While the historic fixture needs some renovations, its new owner will not be able to change it too much.

The GSA notes, “The buyer will be obligated to acquire and maintain a right of occupancy accordingly.”

Five other lighthouses, all located in Michigan, are also up for sale on the GSA auction site.

The lighthouses are allowed to be sold to the public under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act, which gives first priority of federally owned lighthouses to “public bodies and nonprofit corporations,” according to the GSA.

If no steward is found through that process, the GSA is authorized to conduct a public sale of the lighthouse.

