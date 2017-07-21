Jelly up to the bar for wine-infused jam

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If wine is your jam, why not try that, literally?

Drunk Jelly takes the flavor of your favorite wine and marries that with jam. So you can have an “Adult PB&J” with the flavors of rose, chardonnay or merlot instead of plain old grape, or just have the jelly accompany cheese and crackers, or — as what inspired its creators during a picnic — a charcuterie board.

For the entrepreneurs, “any excuse for adding more wine to our day seemed like a no-brainer,” they note on their website.

The company also sells moscato, pinot grigio and Cabernet sauvignon-flavored offerings.

Each jar will run you $6 for a 4-ounce jar and $8 for the 8-ounce.

A case of 4-ounce jars of all seven flavors will run you $35 bucks; the 8-ounce set is $55.

