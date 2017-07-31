Italian 'Casablanca' film poster fetches $478,000 at auction

By Kelly Terez

Heritage Auctions(DALLAS) — The only known Italian poster of the Oscar-winning 1942 film “Casablanca” has sold at auction in Dallas for $478,000.

The 1946 poster, made after the downfall of fascism in Italy and when American films could be shown in the country, was originally expected to fetch $180,000 in the movie poster auction, according to Heritage Auctions.

“This is the only known poster of its kind – no other Italian Casablanca poster exists,” Eric Bradley, Heritage Auctions’ public relations director, said. “Also, this poster set a record for the most valuable Casablanca poster in any language.”

The rare work of art measures 55.5 inches by 78.25 inches with an Italian translation printed above the title, “They had an appointment with destiny in Casablanca…”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News