Investors seek safe bets as Wall Street closes lower

By Louis Milman

tarabird/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As tension between the United States and North Korea continues, investors seem concerned about the uncertainty, prompting a downturn on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid to a close of 22,048.70, losing 36.64 on Wednesday. The Nasdaq closed down 18.13 at 6,352.33, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.91, ending the session at 2,474.01.

The price of crude oil jumped to 49.56 per barrel, climbing about 0.8 percent.

Instead, investors sought the safety of gold — the price climbing 1.5 percent to 1,281.70 per ounce.

Stocks slid globally earlier in the day as well.

U.S. employers posted a record number of open jobs in June and optimism among small-business owners improved, reports indicated. The Labor Department said job openings jumped about eight percent and that fewer people were quitting their jobs.

