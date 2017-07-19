IBM stock falls after another quarter of declining revenue, Wall Street sets new records

By Louis Milman

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Another record setting day for two of Wall Street’s indices, as tech stocks and drug company Vertex Pharmaceuticals led the way.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked upwards 66.02 to a close of 21,640.75.

The Nasdaq set a record at the close for the second straight day, finishing at 6,385.04, 40.73 higher than it opened. The S&P 500 also set another record, gaining 13.22 to end the session at 2,473.83.

Crude Oil was 1.5 percent higher Wednesday, with the cost of a barrel climbing to $47.12.

Winner and Losers: Vertex Pharmaceuticals saw its stock jump nearly 21 percent after a study showed its drug cocktails improved lung function in patients with cycstic fibrosis.

A tough day for IBM, whose stock dropped more than four percent to $147.53.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News