Hundreds of thousands of glitter iPhone cases recalled after causing burns

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Monday that certain models of the popular liquid glitter iPhone cases from MixBin electronics are being recalled because the liquid and glitter in the cases can leak, causing skin irritation and burns.

“MixBin electronics distributed liquid glitter iPhone cases for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7. These are being recalled because they can leak liquid and glitter, and cause skin irritation and burns to consumers,” Patty Davis, a spokesperson for the CPSC, told ABC News.

Twenty-four people worldwide, including 19 in the U.S., have reported skin irritation or chemical burns from the cases, according to the CPSC.

“One person reported some permanent scarring; another reporting burns and swelling to her face, leg and other body parts,” Davis said.

The cases retail for $15 to $65 and were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores from October 2015 to June 2017.

“If you do have these, we urge you to act quickly, get these out of your home, contact MixBin electronics. They will give you a full refund,” Davis added.

MixBin Electronics and the retailers selling the phone cases did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The model numbers, descriptions and photos of the cases being recalled are available on the CPSC website.

