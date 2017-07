By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans are proposing a $4 trillion budget for 2018 that includes deep cuts and reshaping of mandatory social programs such as Medicaid and food stamps, which they say have ballooned to unsustainable levels.

The House Budget Committee released a blueprint of its budget resolution Tuesday and plans to debate and make amends to the bill Wednesday.

